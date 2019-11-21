Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 8

• On 11-1-19 at 2:04 P.M., medics responded to Akiachak Street for report of a person that has taken an unknown amount of medications. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-1-19 at 4:18 P.M., Firefighters responded to Swanson’s for report of a passenger vehicle fire. No fire or smoke showing on scene. Fire extinguished with ABC extinguisher.

• On 11-1-19 at 10:33 P.M., medics responded to East Avenue for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19 at 12 A.M., medics responded to the Long House Hotel for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19 at 2:35 A.M., medics responded to Atsaq for report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19 at 3:06 A.M., Medics responded to BNC complex for report of a person who is having an overdose. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19 at 3:38 A.M., medics responded to Lulu Heron for report of a person that is feeling weak. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19, 4:00 PM medics responded to Chief Eddie Hoffman for the report of an MVA. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital

• On 11-2-19 at 11:44 PM Medics responded to Kusko Court for the report of a patient feeling lightheaded. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-4-19 at 2:51 A.M., medics responded to AVCP Apts. for report of a person down. Patient got up and left with CSP.

• On 11-4-19 at 10:40 A.M., medics responded to Torgerson St. for report of a person with altered mental status. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-5-19 at 3:37 P.M., medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-6-19 at 4:50 P.M., medics responded to the Courthouse for report of an intoxicated person. Patient was assessed and turned over to CSPs.