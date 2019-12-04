Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 29

• On 11/22/19 at 2:00 PM medics responded to City Sub for the report of a woman with leg pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11/23/19 at 12:00 AM medics responded to Housing for the report of a woman with leg pain. The patient refused treatment and transport.

• On 11/23/19 at 1:20 AM medics responded to Blueberry Sub for the report of a man with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-23-19 at 1:47 P.M. medics responded to Aurora Boulevard for report of a city vehicle that has backed into a house. Patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 11-23-19 at 9:35 P.M. medics responded to AC Quickstop for report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-27-19 at 8:47 P.M. medics responded to Atsaq Street for the report of a person unresponsive in the snow. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-27-19 at 9:04 P.M. medics responded to Willow for the report of a person unresponsive. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-28-19 at 1:19 A.M. medics responded to Third Avenue for the report of a person stabbed with a knife. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-28-19 at 5:31 A.M. medics responded to Third Avenue for the report of a person with renal failure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-28-19 at 1:10 P.M. Medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person that has alcohol withdrawal. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-28-19 at 3:21 P.M. Medics responded to the state highway for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-28-19 at 6:35 P.M., Medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person that is pregnant and has been kicked in the stomach. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-29-19 at 1:12 P.M., Medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person that is having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.