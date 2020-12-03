Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 26

• On 11-20-20 at 7:58 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having difficulty breathing with COVID-19 Positive results. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-21-20 at 5:36 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-21-20 at 9:08 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has nausea and vomiting. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-22-20 at 3:29 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-22-20 at 4:24 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that may have been poisoned. Patient called PD and cancelled medics and no patient contact made.

• On 11-22-20 at 8:29 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-22-20 at 10:30 A.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a propane leak. Firefighters secured tank and turned over to owner.

• On 11-23-20 at 5:42 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having a behavioral health episode. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-24-20 at 3:23 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and treated. Patient signed refusal to the hospital.

• On 11-24-20 at 8:09 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with difficulty walking. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-24-20 at 8:37 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and signed refusal.

• On 11-25-20 at 1:55 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle lockout. Firefighters used the EZ tool to unlock the car door.

• On 11-26-20 at 1:49 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.