Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 14

• 11-9-19 at 2:06 P.M., medics responded to Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 11-9-19 at 3:57 P.M., medics responded to Ptarmigan for the report of a person who couldn’t feel their legs. Medics where cancelled prior to arrival by dispatch, the patient walked off.

• 11-9-19 at 4:11 P.M., medics responded to Bridge Street for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient declined of any complaints, requested sleep off. The patient was released to CSP.

• 11-9-19 at 5:38 P.M., medics responded to City Sub for the report of a person who fell on the ice and was bleeding from the head. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 11-10-19 at 12:55 A.M., medics responded to the Long House for the report of a person possibly struck by a vehicle. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-11-19 at 9:48 P.M., medics responded to State Highway for the report of a rolled over vehicle. Both patients were assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-12-19 at 3:40 P.M., firefighters responded to the hospital for report of a fire alarm activation. No smoke or flames showing on arrival. Dispatch notified firefighters that the hospital is conducting a Fire Drill.

• On 11-12-19 at 4:55 P.M., medics responded to TWC for report of a person that is hypothermic. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-12-19 at 8:43 P.M., Firefighters responded to Joe Lomack beach for report of a fire near the seawall. Smoke and flames emitting from a small bonfire. Firefighters used Booster line to extinguish the flames.

• On 11-13-19 at 10:41 A.M., medics responded to Ptarmigan for the report of a person in pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-13-19 at 2:06 P.M., firefighters responded to YKHC for the report of a fire alarm. False alarm was caused by a broken sprinkler head.

• On 11-13-19 at 6:41 P.M., firefighters responded to Alder for the report of a people locked out of their home. Firefighters unlocked the door and turned the property over to owners.

• On 11-13-19 at 9:21 P.M., medics responded to AC main for the report of a man who wanted medics. Patient was assessed and went with CSP to the Sobering Center.