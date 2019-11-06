Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 1

• On 10-25-19 at 11:05 P.M., medics responded to the Yuut dorms for report of a person with a fractured arm. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-26-19 at 2:00 PM medics responded to KUC for the report of a male with a dislocated shoulder. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-26-19 at 5:15 PM medics responded to Owl Court for the report of a male who overdosed. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-27-19 at 4:29 P.M., medics responded to Atsaq Street for report of smoke alarms going off. Firefighters determine that the cause of smoke was from cooking.

• On 10-28-19 at 10:50 AM Fire fighters responded to AC Quick Stop for the report of a woman locked out of her car. Firefighters unlocked the car and turned it over to the owner.

• On 10-28-19 at 4:30 PM medics responded to the Alligator Acres for the report of a woman with heart pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-28-19 at 11:00 PM medics responded to Kasayuli for the report of a female throwing up blood. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-29-19 at 2:40 AM medics responded to Tundra Ridge for the report of a baby bleeding from the head. The patient and his mother were assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-29-19 at 3:56 PM Medics responded to the Trailer Court for the report of multiple patients who were assaulted. The Patients were assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-29-19 at 7:05 PM Medics responded to 5th Avenue for the report of a person having a diabetic emergency. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-31-19 at 6:45 AM medics responded to Calista Drive for the report of a woman with altered mental status. The patient was assessed and transported to the Hospital.

• On 10-31-19 at 11:58 AM medics responded to Sixth Avenue for the report of an intoxicated male. the patient was assessed; PT was released to CSP for sleep off.

• On 11-1-19 at 5:19 AM Medics responded to Blackberry for the report of a male with nerve pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

