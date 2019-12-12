Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending Nov. 14 – Dec. 5

• 11-10-19 at 12:02 A.M., medics responded to Tundra Ridge for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-10-19 at 3:34 P.M., medics responded to Alaska Airlines for report of a person down. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-10-19 at 5:35 P.M., medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-11-19 at 9:54 A.M., medics responded to Kasayuli for the report of a person with an Altered Level of Consciousness. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-11-19 at 2:30 P.M., medics responded to Jacobs Way for the report of a person with shortness of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-11-19 at 7:10 P.M., medics responded to City Sub for the report of a person with hip pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-12-19 at 10:45 P.M., firefighters responded to the VFW for report of a vehicle lockout. Firefighters used a EZ tool to unlock the car door.

• On 11-13-19 at 10:11 AM medics responded to the airport for report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-13-19 at 10:30P.M., medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person that was requesting medics. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-04-19 at 3:58 P.M., medics responded to AC store for the report of a person assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-04-19 at 11:24 P.M., medics responded to BNC Apartments for report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-05-19 at 12:12 A.M., medics responded to AVCP Apartments for the report of a person with abdominal pain. The patient had no medical complaint. Patient was released to CSP for Sobering Center.

• On 12-05-19 at 2:52 A.M., Firefighters responded to Katie Hatley for the report fire alarms going off inside of a house. Firefighters observed no smoke or flames, but fire alarms were sounding. Firefighters insured no fire with TIC firefighters reset fire alarms. Cause of the alarm activating is undetermined.