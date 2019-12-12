Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending Nov. 14 – Dec. 5

• 11-10-19 at 12:02 A.M., medics responded to Tundra Ridge for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 11-10-19 at 3:34 P.M., medics responded to Alaska Airlines for report of a person down. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 11-10-19 at 5:35 P.M., medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 11-11-19 at 9:54 A.M., medics responded to Kasayuli for the report of a person with an Altered Level of Consciousness. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 11-11-19 at 2:30 P.M., medics responded to Jacobs Way for the report of a person with shortness of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 11-11-19 at 7:10 P.M., medics responded to City Sub for the report of a person with hip pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 11-12-19 at 10:45 P.M., firefighters responded to the VFW for report of a vehicle lockout. Firefighters used a EZ tool to unlock the car door.
• On 11-13-19 at 10:11 AM medics responded to the airport for report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 11-13-19 at 10:30P.M., medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person that was requesting medics. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 12-04-19 at 3:58 P.M., medics responded to AC store for the report of a person assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 12-04-19 at 11:24 P.M., medics responded to BNC Apartments for report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.
• On 12-05-19 at 12:12 A.M., medics responded to AVCP Apartments for the report of a person with abdominal pain. The patient had no medical complaint. Patient was released to CSP for Sobering Center.
• On 12-05-19 at 2:52 A.M., Firefighters responded to Katie Hatley for the report fire alarms going off inside of a house. Firefighters observed no smoke or flames, but fire alarms were sounding. Firefighters insured no fire with TIC firefighters reset fire alarms. Cause of the alarm activating is undetermined.
Be the first to comment