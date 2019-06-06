Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 31

• On 5-17-19 at 7:39 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with high blood pressure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-19-19 at 5:32 p.m. medics responded to Joe Lomack Building for a person with heart pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-19-19 at 7:20 p.m. medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for a person with a racing heart. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-19-19 at 11 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for a person with weakness. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-20-19 at 7:23 p.m. Medics responded to Atsaq for the report of a person with shoulder injury. Medics cancelled prior to arrival by BPD.

• On 5-20-19 at 11:46 p.m. Medics responded to B&C Apartment for an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-21-19 at 1:20 a.m. Medics responded to 6th Ave. for the report of a person having anxiety attack. The patient was assessed and released AMA.

• On 5-23-19 at 10:55 p.m. medics responded to Lions Park for a person with breathing problems. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-25-19 at 2:30 p.m. Medics responded to Joe Lomack for the report of a person who was assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-26-19 at 11:11 p.m. medics responded to Kasayuli for an intoxicated person not walking. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-28-19 at 7:27 medics responded to Ptarmigan for an intoxicated person not walking. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-30-19 at 5 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for a person that was assaulted. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-30-19 at 10:11 p.m. medics responded to the seawall by Joe Lomack for a person in the water. Medics arrived to find bystanders had pulled the patient out of the water. Patient then refused care.

• On 5-31-19 at 12 a.m. medics responded to Seventh and Ridgecrest for an ATV Wreck. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-31-19 at 4:17 a.m. medics responded to Seventh Avenue for a person with abdominal pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

