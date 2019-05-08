Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 3

• On 4-26-19 at 7:00 p.m. medics responded to the Seawall for the report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-27-19 at 3:00 am medics responded to the College for the report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-27-19 at 4:30 a.m. medics responded to the Slough for staging. Medics were cleared.

• On 4-28-19 at 7:00 a.m. medics responded to Kasayuli for the report of a person with an allergic reaction. Patient refused care and medics returned to quarters.

• On 4-29-19 at 3:19 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with low b/p. Patient transported to the hospital.

• On 4-29-19 at 4:40, 5:49, 7:15, and 7:51 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for various patients with different complaints. Patients then transported to the hospital.

• 4-30-19 at 5:02 a.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for a person having an Asthma attack. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-2-2019 at 2:57 p.m. Firefighters responded to Joe Lomack beach for the report of two males trying to light a bonfire. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire. Firefighters investigated the area, and found no signs of any one about to start a bonfire.

• On 5-2-2019 at 3:45 p.m. Medics responded to Manignaq for the report of a person who fell. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-2-2019 at 11:02 p.m. medics responded to YKHC for a medical transport with Guardian Air. The patient was assessed and transported to the airfield for medivac transport.

• On 5-2-2019 at 11:59 p.m. Firefighters responded to ME school for the report of fire alarms are sounding. Firefighters observed fire alarms system sounding and fire fighters investigated the area for smoke and fire. The cause of the alarm system sounding was determined as a false alarm.

• On 5-3-2019 at 12:12 a.m. Medics responded to YKCC for the report of a male having chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-3-2019 at 12:47 a.m. Medics responded to the Long House of the report of an intoxicated male unable to walk. The Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

