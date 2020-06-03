Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 28

• On 5-22-20 at 11 a.m. firefighters responded to smoke in a building. Crew found that a piece of clothing got stuck in a washing machine and caused smoke to fill the room. There was no fire associated with it. Crews then cleared.

• On 5-22-20 at 6:57 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person in pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-22-20 at midnight medics responded to the report of a person that was assaulted. Patient assessed and patient refused transport to the hospital.

• On 5-23-20 at 4:43 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person having a psychotic episode. The patient was assessed and refused care, and transport.

• On 5-23-20 at 5:07 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person having breathing difficulties. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-25-20 at 8:48 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person down and unable to stand. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-25-20 at 10:35 P.M., medics responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident. Patient was assessed and transported by officers on scene.

• On 5-26-20 at 12:37 P.M. medics responded for the report of a male having a seizure. Patient was assessed treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-26-20 at 2:10 P.M. medics responded for the report of a female feeling weak. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-26-20 at 10:19 P.M. medics responded for the report of a male who could not stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-27-20 at 3:47 A.M. medics responded for the report of a female who is too intoxicated. Patient was assessed and transported by CSP to the Sobering Center.

• On 5-28-20 At 7:42 P.M. medics responded for the report of an intoxicated male. Patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-28-20 at 10:02 P.M. medics responded for the report of a female who is might be on drugs or is intoxicated. Patient was assessed, patient refused treatment and transport.