Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 24

• On 5-17-19 at 11:23 a.m., firefighters were called to the District Office at LKSD for a fire alarm. Firefighters cancelled while enroute due to the alarm being set off by cooking.

• On 5-17-19 at 6:09 a.m. medics responded to PATC for a person who overdosed. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-17-19 at 9:05 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for a person having an anxiety attack. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-20-19 at 12:09 p.m. medics responded to City Sub for the report of a person vomiting blood. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital

• On 5-20-19 at 5:12 p.m. medics responded to Jacobs Way for the report of a person who fell. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital

• On 5-20-19 at 9:55 p.m. Medics responded to AVCP apartments for the report of a person having an asthma attack. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-21-19 at 3:37 a.m. Medics responded to YKCC for the report of a person with suicidal Ideations. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-21-19 at 7:52 a.m. Medics responded to Longhouse for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-21-19 at 3:32 firefighters responded to New YK building for a child locked inside a vehicle. Firefighters unlocked the car and reunited the child with its mom.

• On 5-21-19 at 4:56 p.m. medics responded to Ridgecrest for a person that is bleeding from the foot. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-23-19 at 4:23 p.m., medics responded BNC Units for an intoxicated person not walking. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-23-19 at 5:30 p.m. medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for a person having a seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-24-19 at 2:44 a.m. medics responded to Akakeek for a suicide attempt. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

