Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 22

• On 5-15-20 at 10:45 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person in pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-15-20 at 7:50 p.m. medics respond to the report of an intoxicated person not waking up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-20 at 3:32 a.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person too intoxicated. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-20 at 4:02 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with heart issues. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-20 at 6:17 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-20 at 3:19 p.m. medics responded for the report of a person who was constipated. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-20 at 5:58 p.m. medics responded for the report of a person who was having an anxiety attack. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-20 at 6:40 p.m. medics responded for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-20 at 8:31 p.m. medics responded for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-20-20 at 8:30 p.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person vomiting. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-21-20 at 5:45 p.m. medics responded to the report of a kid who crashed his bike. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-21-20 at 8:45 p.m. medics responded to the report of a woman in labor. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-22-20 at 4:05 a.m. medics responded to help Guardian medivac crew transport a patient from the hospital to the airport. The patient and crew was transported without incident.