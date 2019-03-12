Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 7

• On 3-2-19 at 1;11 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of an unresponsive person. Patient was woken by medics and walked into Sobering Center with CSP.

• On 3-2-19 at 2:04 p.m. medics responded to the AC Main Store for the report of a person bleeding from the nose. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-2-19 at 6:07 p.m. Firefighters responded to Kilbuck Street for the report of a lock in. Upon arrival firefighters noted a broken door knob and force the front door of the residence. Firefighters cleared scene and returned to quarters.

• On 3-2-19 at 7:36 p.m. medics responded to Gladys Jung School for the report of an intoxicated person. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-3-19 at 6:40 a.m. medics responded to Yukon Court for the report of a female who had been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-3-19 at 11:45 p.m. Firefighters responded to Alder Street for the report of a person smelling gas. Firefighters observed no smell of gas in the building. Firefighters used Alt Air device to inspect air quality no findings.

• On 3-4-19 at 4:17 a.m. Medics responded to Ptarmigan for the report of a person going through withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-5-19 at 5:18 a.m. medics responded to Napakiak Drive for the report of a person with a laceration on the arm. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital by BPD Officers.

• On 3-5-19 at 2:25 p.m. Medics responded to Swansons for the report of a person having a seizure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-5-19 at 3:55 p.m. Medics responded to the Tundra Center for the report of a person assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-5-19 at 6:27 p.m. Firefighters responded to East Ave. for the report of a bath house on fire. Firefighters observed a fully involved bath house and the fire was put out. The cause of the fire was determined as not maintaining control of water warming fire.

• On 3-7-19 at 6:32 p.m. Medics responded to Bethel Correctional Center for the report of a person in respiratory distress. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-7-19 at 8:53 p.m. Medics responded to the area of Hangar Lake Rd. for the report of an unresponsive person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital. 

