Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 5

• On 2-28-20 at 9:05 A.M., medics responded to the report of a patient who cut her finger. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-28-20 at 1:30 P.M., medics responded for the report of a patient with a broken arm. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-2-20 at 1:40 A.M. medics responded to the report of a woman with difficulty breathing. The patient refused evaluation and transport.

• On 3-3-20 at 1:09 P.M., medics responded for the report of a person who was malnourished. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-3-20 at 4:31 P.M., medics responded for the report of a person who was assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-3-20 at 6:12 P.M., medics responded for the report of a person with alcohol withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-3-20 at 10:22 P.M., medics responded for the report of a sick person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-4-20 at 1:04 p.m. medics responded to the report of a pregnant person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-4-20 at 6 p.m. medics responded to the report of an attempted hanging. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-4-20 at 8 p.m. while treating another patient someone said there was a woman giving birth inside the store. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-4-20 at 9:43 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person intoxicated and could not wake up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-5-20 at 10:42 A.M., medics responded to Jacobs’s Way for report of a person that is bleeding from the head. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-5-20 at 9:05 P.M., medics responded to Seventh Avenue for report of a person that is having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.