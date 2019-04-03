Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 29

• On 3-22-19 at 6:11 p.m. Firefighters responded to Noel Polty for the report of a fire outside. Fire fighters were cancelled in route and returned to quarters.

• On 3-23-19 at 12:14 a.m. medics responded to Jacobs Way for the report of a person bleeding. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-23-19 at 6:14 p.m. medics responded to the Morgan House for the report of a person with knee pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-23-19 at 9:56 p.m. medics responded to Alder Street for the report of a person having seizures. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-24-19 at 2:45 a.m. Medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-25-19 at 11:50 a.m. Medics responded to Kilbuck Street for the report of a person vomiting blood. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-25-19 at 8:10 p.m. Medics responded to LTC for the report of a person falling. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-27-18 at 2:15 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with neck pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-27-19 at 12:40 p.m. medics responded to YKCC for the report of a person who is detoxing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-27-19 at 8:55 p.m. medics responded to Swanson’s for the report of a person with breathing difficulties. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-28-19 at 4:38 a.m. medics responded to Alder Street for the report of a person whose heart hurts. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-28-19 at 3:29 p.m. medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for an intoxicated person. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-29-19 at 7:40 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with leg pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

