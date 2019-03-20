Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 13

• On 3-08-19 at 9:00 p.m. Firefighters responded to Alder for the report of a lockout. Firefighters opened the residence.

• On 3-08-19 at 11:00 p.m. medics responded to Long-Term Care for the report of a person with a fever. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-09-19 at 3:00 a.m. medics responded to BNC for the report of a person stuck in a car. Prior to arrival medics were canceled.

• On 3-9-19 at 5:00 p.m. medics responded to the BNC Complex for the report of an intoxicated person. Patient left scene with Bethel CSO.

• On 3-9-19 at 6:30 p.m. medics responded to Long Term Care for the report of a person with a laceration. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-9-19 at 9:23 p.m. medics responded to Hangar Lake Road for the report of a person who had been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-10-19 at 10:00 p.m. firefighters responded to Bethel High School for the report of smoke. No Smoke was found and Firefighters returned to quarters.

• On 3-11-19 at 4:51 a.m. firefighters responded to AVCP for the report of a possible propane leak. No leak was found and firefighters returned to quarters.

• On 3-11-19 at 4:12 p.m. medics responded to the AC Main Store for the report of an intoxicated person. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-11-19 at 5:25 p.m. medics responded to the area of the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway for the report of a person in respiratory distress. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-12-19 at 11:50 p.m. Medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person hyperventilating. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-13-19 at 7:28 p.m. medics responded to Trailer Court for the report of a person vomiting blood. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-13-19 at 22:34 p.m. medics responded to the area of the hospital pit for the report of a person who was wet. Patient was assessed and refused treatment and transport to the hospital.

