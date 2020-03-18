Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 12

• On 3/6/20 at 12 pm medics responded to a City truck that had bumped a car. The driver refused treatment and transport.

• On 3/6/20 at 5 pm medics responded to the Jail for a woman with high blood pressure. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 3/6/20 at 10:52 pm medics responded to the report of a car vs. snow machine accident. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 3/7/20 at 3:03 P.M., Medics responded for report of a person having an overdose. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3/7/20 at 3:41 P.M., Medics responded for report of a person that has a head injury. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3/8/20 at 4:13 A.M., Medics responded to for the report of a person with anxiety. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3/8/20 at 5:13 P.M., Fire Fighters responded for the report of a truck on fire. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was turned over to the owner.

• On 3/8/20 at 5:40 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a woman complaining of alcohol withdrawal. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-11-20 at 3:31 p.m. medics responded to a report of a person not breathing. Patient assessed and was breathing the caller was intoxicated and just wanted company. Crew then cleared no transport.

• On 3-11-20 at 11:16 p.m. medics help another agency transport a patient to the hospital.

• On 3-12-20 at 11:21 A.M., Medics responded to a report of a person that is down and cannot stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-12-20 at 4:37 P.M., Medics responded to a person that has self-inflicted wounds. Patient found to be alert and oriented and refused treatment/transport.

• On 3-12-20 at 10:14 P.M., Medics responded to an animal attack. Both patients assessed and transported to the hospital.