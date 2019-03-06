Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 1

• On 2-24-19 at 1 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-24-19 at 3:44 p.m. medics responded to the Jail for a sick person. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-24-19 at 4:14 p.m. medics responded to Long Term Care for a person that fell. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-26-19 at 4:09 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with a high pulse rate. On arrival patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 26-19 at 11:16 p.m. medics responded to Second Road Housing for a kid that fell and not breathing. On arrival patient was breathing and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-27-19 at 12:39 p.m. medics responded to Everts Air Cargo for the report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-27-19 at 6:00 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-27-19 at 7:00 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Suites for the report of a person down. Patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 2-27-19 at 10:00 p.m. medics responded to Main Street for the report of a person with chest pain. No patient was found. Medics returned to station.

• On 2-28-19 at 4:00 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with stomach pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-28-19 at 8:40 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with low blood pressure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-1-19 at 12:40 a.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan Street for the report of a person with abdominal pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-1-19 at 2:24 a.m. medics responded to the area of Alba’s Coffee shop for the report of an intoxicated person. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.