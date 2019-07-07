Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 27

• On 6-22-19 at 1 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a vehicle accident. Patient assessed then refused.

• On 6-22-19 at 1:53 p.m., Firefighters responded to Uivik Sub for a house fire. On arrival, crew found smoke but the fire was out. Crew made entry and pulled out a person that needed to go to the hospital. Crew made sure the fire was out. Fire is under investigation.

• On 6-22-19 at 4:04 p.m. medics responded to Uivik Sub to transport the victim of the house fire to the hospital.

• On 6-22-19 at 5:35 p.m. medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for an intoxicated person not able to walk. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-22-19 at 10:18 medics responded to TWC for a person having a seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-23-19 at 8:30 p.m. medics responded to Alaska Air for the report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-25-19 at 8:00 p.m. medics responded to Alder Street for the report of a person who was assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 6-25-19 at 11:00 p.m. medics responded to Lulu Heron for the report of a person with ETOH withdrawal. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-26-19 at 6:17 p.m. medics responded to AC main for an intoxicated person passed out. Patient went with CSP’s.

• On 6-26-19 at 9:40 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for a person with burns on their hand. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-26-19 at 10:31 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person not breathing. On arrival, CPR was in progress and continued. Scene turned over to BPD Officers.

• On 6-26-19 at 11:50 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan to transport a body to the morgue.

• On 6-27-19 at 9:38 p.m. Medics responded to Pinky’s Park for the report of an unresponsive person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.