Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 18

• On 6-13-20 at 12:52 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has ankle pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-13-20 at 01:13 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is not breathing. Patient transferred to officers and patient pronounced dead on scene.

• On 6-13-20 at 7:32 A.M., responded to the report of a person that has a self-inflicted wound to the neck. Patient was assessed treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-13-20 at 1:18 P.M. medics responded for the report of a female who is heavily intoxicated. Patient was assessed and went with CSP to the Sobering Center.

• On 6-13-20 at 6:27 P.M. medics requested by police to stage, while en route to stage medics cancelled.

• On 6-13-20 at 9:40 P.M. medics responded for the report of a female who overdosed on pills. Patient was assessed and declined treatment and transport scene was then taken over by police.

• On 6-14-20 at 10:26 A.M., medics responded for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and denied treatment and transport PT went with CSP to sobering center.

• On 6-15-20 at 4:01 A.M., medics responded to for the report of a person wanting to cut his/her wrists. There was no patient contact by medics. Medics were cancelled by BPD.

• On 6-16-20 at 2:34 p.m. medics responded for a reported person cold and cramping. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-16-20 at 5:15 p.m. medics responded to a report of a person in pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-18-20 at 9:30 a.m. medics responded to a report of a person with an altered mental status. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-18-20 at 2:53 p.m. medics responded to a report of a person with diabetic issues. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-18-20 at 5:50 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with swollen feet and difficulty breathing. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.