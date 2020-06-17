Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 10

• On 6-5-20 at 2:51 P.M., medics and firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle roll over with multiple patients. One patient was extricated and one in custody with police officers. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-6-20 at 4:30 A.M., medics responded to the report of a gunshot. Medics were cancelled prior to arrival at scene.

• On 6-6-20 at 5:57 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound to the foot. Patient refused evaluation/care of medics.

• On 6-7-20 at 9:25 a.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person not waking up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-7-20 at 9:34 a.m. medics responded to a car wreck. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-7-20 at 11:30 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of fire alarms going off and smell of smoke at a house. Firefighter made entry and found food on the stove and no one home. Firefighter removed the food and aired out the house then cleared.

• On 6-8-20 at 4:30 P.M. Medics responded for the report of an unconscious intoxicated male. Patient was assessed treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-8-20 at 7:05 P.M. Medics responded for the report of a male who had smoked a dab and now can’t stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-9-20 at 6:10 A.M. Medics responded for the report of a male who has had a seizure. Patient was assessed treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-9-20 at 4:44 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with head pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-9-20 at 9:3 p.m. medics responded to the report of a 4 wheeler accident. 2 patients assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-10-20 at 8:43 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person with multiple stab wounds. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-10-20 at 9:07 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.