Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 23

• On 7-18-20 at 8:27 a.m. firefighters responded to the report of a fire alarm going off. Crew found no fire and rest the alarm and cleared the scene.

• On 7-18-20 at 9:50 a.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person not waking up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-18-20 at 10:30 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person too hungover and vomiting blood. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-19-20 at 0945 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person who was in pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-19-20 at 1145 a.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person who fell over. The patient refused assessment and transport to the hospital.

• On 7-20-20 at 0113 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person who was having a hard time breathing. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-21-20 at 10:00 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of smoke showing from the old pre maternal home. Firefighters found smoke coming from the building and set tones for additional help. The fire was contained and crews made it back to the station by 0120 AM.

• On 7-22-20 at 0130 A.M., Firefighters responded to the report of multiple cars on fire at Nicholson’s Auto. Three vehicles were on fire when crews arrived and they were all put out before the fire could spread any farther.

• On 7-22-20 at 0345 A.M., EMTs responded to the report of a woman who had “the shakes.” The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-23-20 at 1203 PM EMTs responded to the report of a woman who had a heroin overdose. EMTs were cancelled en route.

• On 7-23-20 at 3:30 PM EMTs responded to the report of a woman with abdominal pain. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-23-20 at 5:40 EMTs responded to the report of a man who could not eat. The patient refused treatment and transport.

• On 7-23-20 at 9:50 EMTs responded to the report of a woman who had a fever.