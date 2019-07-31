Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 18

• On 7-11-2019 at 10:30 a.m. medics responded to Slough for the report of a person having trouble breathing. No patient was found and medics returned to quarters.

• On 7-12-2019 at 12:13 a.m. medics responded to 207 Ptarmigan for report of a person having a seizure. Medics assessed the patient and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-14-19 at 9:09 a.m. medics responded to the ATT building for a fire alarm going off. Crew investigated and found no fire. Crew reset alarm and cleared the scene.

O • n 7-14-19 at 10:27 p.m. medics responded to Main Street for a person with Alcohol Withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-15-19 at 6:00 p.m. medics responded to Sobering Center for the report of a person having alcohol withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-15-19 at 9:00 p.m. firefighters responded to Blueberry Sub for the report of smoke. No fire was found. Firefighters returned to station.

• On 7-16-19 at 4:02 p.m. medics responded to Main Street for an intoxicated person not moving. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-17-19 at 9:00 a.m. medics responded to I.D. Variety for the report of a person under the influence. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-17-19 at 4:00 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for the report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-18-19 at 1:57 a.m. medics responded to Hangar Lake Road for the report of a person who was assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-18-19 at 6:58 p.m. medics responded to Lulu Heron for a person with foot pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-18-19 at 7:30 p.m. medics responded to 3rd Avenue for a person who was assaulted. Patient refused care and walked away from medics.

• On 7-18-19 at 9:09 p.m. medics responded to Lulu Heron for a person in seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

