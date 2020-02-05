Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending January 31

• On 1-23-20 at 3:30 P.M., medics responded to AC for the report of a man who fell down. The patient was evaluated and refused transport to the hospital.



• On 1-24-20 at 5:50 A.M., medics responded to Slough for the report of a person having a seizure. The patient was evaluated and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-24-2020 at 11 A.M. medics responded to a report of a person with ear pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-27-2020 at 12:40 A.M., medics responded to Grant Aviation for the report of a person in shock. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-27-2020 at 9:14 P.M., firefighters responded to 1320 Calista Lane for the report of fire alarms going off. Firefighters observed smoke in the hallway. The smoke was caused from a tenant leaving food on stove.

• On 1-28-2020 at 1:19 A.M., medics responded to Front Street for the report of a person nausea vomiting. The patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 1-28-2020 at 9:56 A.M., medics responded to Jacobs’s Way for report of a multiple stab wound victim. Prior to arrival officers cancelled medics.

• On 1-28-2020 at 5:55 P.M., firefighters responded to Uivik Subdivision for report of a chimney that is not letting smoke out. Firefighters used an extension ladder and chipped the ice off the chimney cap.

• On 1-28-2020 at 19:01 P.M., firefighters responded to Seventh Avenue for report of a house that smells like smoke. On scene firefighters found no flames or smoke and possible power line damage. Firefighters turned breaker off and notified AVEC.

• On 1/29/2020 at 11:03 A.M., medics responded to Long-term Care for report of a person having a stroke. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1/29/2020 at 2:11P.M., medics responded to the hospital for a medical transport to Long-Term Care. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1/31/2020 at 6:00 A.M., firefighters responded to City Sub for report of white smoke. Firefighters found no fire or smoke.

• On 1/31/2020 at 10:30 A.M., medics responded to City Sub for the report of an unresponsive person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

