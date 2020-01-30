Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending January 24

• On 1-19-20 at 9:07 a.m. medics responded to Kasayuli Sub for a person with body pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-19-20 at 9:47 a.m. medics responded to Blueberry Sub for a person too sick to move. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-19-20 at 11:10 a.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person thinking they are dying. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-19-20 at 1:56 p.m. medics responded to Kasayuli Sub for a person with difficulty breathing. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-20-20 at 4:32 P.M., Medics responded to Kilbuck Street for the report of a person with a partial thickness burn to their hand. The patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 1-20-20 at 5:18 P.M., Firefighters responded to Mission Drive for report of a vehicle that is on fire. On scene, firefighters noticed smoke and flames from the vehicle and used the bumper line to extinguish the fire.

• On 1-21-20 at 1:13 A.M., medics responded to Kusko Court for the report of a person who overdosed on Ibuprofen. The patient was evaluated and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 1-21-20 at 3:00 P.M., medics responded to the hospital for the report of an auto accident. The patients were evaluated and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-21-20 at 6:00 P.M., firefighters responded to Sackett Hall for the report of an alarm going off. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire and reset the alarm system.

• On 1-21-20 at 9:00 P.M., firefighters responded to Swanson’s for the report of a vehicle lockout. The vehicle was unlocked and turned over to the owner.

• On 1-22-20 at 3:00 A.M., Medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with an earache. The patient was evaluated and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-22-20 at 12:35 P.M., Firefighters Responded to Ptarmigan street for report of a building on fire. On scene, Firefighters found the smoke to be caused from a dryer vent. No smoke or flames. False alarm call.

• On 1-24-20 at 6:30 A.M., Medics responded to Mission Lake for the report of a baby wheezing. The patient was evaluated and her mother refused transport to the hospital.