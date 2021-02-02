Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending January 22

• On 1-17-21 at 11:18 a.m., medics responded to the report of a person with a possible hip fracture. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-17-21 at 6:46 p.m., medics responded for the report of a stroke. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-17-21 at 7:33 p.m., medics responded for the report of shortness of breath. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-18-21 at 3:50 a.m., medics responded to the report of multiple persons with fevers. Patients assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-18-21 at 9:12 a.m. firefighters responded to the report of a dumpster on fire. Firefighters found a dumpster on fire and extinguished the fire.

• On 01-18-21 at 9:23 a.m. medics responded to a report of a person experiencing alcohol withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-18-21 at 12:57 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person that was assaulted. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-19-21 at 6:53 a.m. firefighters responded to the report of an unknown fire. Firefighters found fire and the fire was only smoldering by time crews arrived. Crew made sure fire was out and then cleared.

• On 1-21-21 at 11:54 A.M., medics responded to the report of a snow machine crash with partial ejection. Patient was assessed and signed refusal.

• On 1-21-21 at 4:54 P.M., medics responded to the report of a sexual assault. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-21-21 at 5:46 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has pain in their feet. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-21-21 at 8:43 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person going into labor. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-22-21 at 2:41 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that overdosed. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.