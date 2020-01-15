Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending January 10

• On 12-30-19 at 6:56 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person unresponsive. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-30-19 at 8:40 p.m. medics responded in front of Stan’s Barber Shop for an intoxicated person not able to get up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-31-19 at 4:48 P.M., Medics responded to AC store for a person not compliant with her medication. PT refused treatment and transport.

• On 12-31-19 at 6:22 P.M., Medics responded to Swanson’s Store for the report of a person with frost bite on his finger. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-31-19 at 9:06 P.M., Medics responded to the Winter House for the report of a person bleeding from his face. The patient was assessed and PT refused treatment and transport.

• On 1-1-20 at 12:31 A.M., Medics responded to East Avenue for the report of a person having a seizure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-1-20 at 1:18 A.M., Firefighters responded to Akakeek Street for the report of a chimney fire. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire. Fire was put out prior to arrival by homeowner. The cause of the fire was determined as an uncleaned chimney pipes.

• On 1-1-20 at 6:48 A.M., Medics responded to City Sub for the report of a person bleeding from the head. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-6-20 at 3:52 p.m. medics responded to 105 Atsaq for a person unknown if breathing. Medics left the scene in control of BPD.

• On 1-7-20, 1:09 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person with stomach pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1/7/20 at 1 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for the report of a female suffering from withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1/7/20 at 3:20 p.m. firefighters responded to the Uivik for the report of an iced chimney. The chimney was icy and was de-iced.

• On 1-10-19 at 5:10 A.M., Medics responded to CASA’s for report of a person inhaling propane. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

