Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending February 19

• On 2-10-20 at 3:00 PM medics responded to Kasayuli Subdivision for the report of a boy having a seizure. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-12-20 at 1:00 PM medics responded to Housing for the report of a woman who broke her ankle. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-12-20 at 7:00 PM medics responded to City Sub for the report of an overdose. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-13-20 at 1:00 AM medics responded to City Sub for the report of a boy having an allergic reaction. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-13-20 at 12:04 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person that passed out. Patient assessed and refused transport.

• On 2-14-20 at 2:25 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with vertigo. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-14-20 at 5:21 a.m. medics responded to the report of an overdose. Patient assessed and found out they did not overdose and patient refused transport.

• On 2-14-20 at 10:07 A.M. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person with lower back pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-17-20 at 6:08 A.M., medics responded to housing for report of a baby not breathing. Medics attempted resuscitation with no success; Patient was transported to the hospital.

• On 2-17-20 at 10:20 A.M., medics responded to Mission Lake for the report of a City driver who slid into a car. The patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 2-17-20 at 5:00 P.M., medics responded to Housing for the report of a baby in distress. The patient was assessed and their mother refused transport to the hospital.

• On 2-19-20 at 3:00 P.M., medics responded to Blueberry Sub for the report of a hungry person. The patient refused evaluation and transport.

• On 2-19-20 at 7:40 P.M., medics responded to Housing for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

