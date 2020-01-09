Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 27

• On 12-20-19 at 11:30 P.M., Medics responded to Fili’s Pizza for report of a person that was assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-21-19 at 1:44 A.M., medics responded to Hawaiian Inn for report of a person that is down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-21-19 at 5:45 A.M., Medics responded to Watson’s Corner for report of a person that is down. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-22-19 at 12:28 P.M., Medics responded to East Ave. for the report of a male with a head injury. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-22-19 at 11:14 P.M., Medics responded to Ridgecrest for the report of a female who OD on medication. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-24-19 at 9:03 A.M., Medics responded to Kasayuli for multiple patients involved in a rolled vehicle. All Patients were assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 12-24-19 at 11:33 A.M., Medics responded to Manignaq for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-24-19 at 1:09 P.M., Medics responded to Alaska Airline Terminal for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-24-19 at 1:42 P.M., Medics responded to East Avenue for the report of a person with foot pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-25-19 at 4:15 P.M., Firefighters responded to Sackett Hall for report of a Fire Alarm Activation. No smoke or fire showing on arrival. Firefighters obtained information and cleared the scene.

• On 12-25-19 at 6:23 P.M., Medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person having difficulty breathing. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-25-19 at 9:36 P.M., Firefighters responded to Larson Sub for report of a vehicle lockout. Firefighters used the EZ tool to unlock the car and car turned over to owner.

• On 12-26-19 at 8:25 P.M., Medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person that is not feeling well and is requesting medics. patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

