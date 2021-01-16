Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 23 -2020 part 2

• On 12-16-20 at 7:52 P.M., medics responded to the report of a medical transport to from medivac flight. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-17-20 at 9:51 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-18-20 at 3:36 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person having difficulty in walking. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-19-20 at 1:21 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-20-20 at 12:52 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person who fell. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-21-20 at 6:50 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person bleeding. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-21-20 at 5:25 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person not able to walk. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-21-20 at 5:54 p.m. firefighters responded to a fire alarm going off. Crew found a faulty alarm and had the building maintenance fix the problem.

• On 12-21-20 at 9:10 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with back pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-22-20 at 11:03 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has difficulty in walking. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-23-20 at 12:11 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-23-20 at 9:21 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-23-20 at 5:47 P.M., firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle lockout. Vehicle was unlocked and turned over to the owner.