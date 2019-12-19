Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 12

• On 12-06-19 at 3:48 P.M., Medics responded to Gladys Jung Elementary for an intoxicated person. Medics were canceled by dispatch no patient contact.

• On 12-06-19 at 4:08 P.M., Firefighters responded to Swanson’s for a vehicle lock out. Firefighters observed a locked pick-up truck. Firefighters used the Big EZ tool to unlock the truck. Truck returned to owner.

• On 12-06-19 at 6:14 P.M., Medics responded to Main Street for the report of a person having a stroke. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-06-19 at 11:19 P.M., Firefighters responded to Torgerson Street for the report of a building lock out. Firefighters observed a locked house. Firefighters used a fan jack and shiv knife to open the door. Building was returned to owner.

• On 12-07-19 at 3:22 A.M., Medics responded to Ridgecrest for the report of a vehicle hitting the guardrail. The Patient was assessed and sign refusal for transport to the hospital.

• On 12-07-19 at 11:15 A.M., Medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person with chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-07-19 at 2:11 P.M., Firefighters responded to Yukon Court for a smoke alarm installation. Firefighters installed and checked a smoke alarm for new batteries.

• On 12-07-19 at 11:56 P.M., Medics responded to East Avenue for report of a person bleeding from the hand. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-08-2019 at 4:46 A.M., Firefighters responded to across the street of the fire station for report of a structure fire. Firefighters saw smoke and flames from the rear of the house and used hose line to extinguish the fire. Fire extinguished and scene secured.

• On 12-11-19 at 11:30 A.M., Medics responded to Alaska Airlines for report of a person having a seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-11-19 at 2 P.M., Medics responded to Ridgecrest for report of a person down. Patient got up and signed a refusal.

• On 12-11-2019 at 3:55 P.M., Medics responded to Lulu Heron for report of a person bleeding from the nose. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-12-2019 at 12:47 A.M., Medics responded to Akiak Street for report of a person with severe chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

