Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 11

• On 12-5-20 at 5:45 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of a powerline down. Crews found a telephone line down and called the appropriate people to come deal with the line.

• On 12-5-20 at 9:50 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person too cold. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-6-20 at 6:01 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has pain in his feet. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-6-20 at 6:38 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has a bloody nose. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-6-20 at 7:46 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle lockout. Vehicle unlocked using the EZ tool. Vehicle turned over to owner.

• On 12-6-20 at 8:04 P.M., Firefighters/Medics responded to the report of a vehicle that ran off the road. No injuries reported and patient refused services.

• On 12-7-20 at 12:16 A.M., Firefighters/Medics responded to the report of a vehicle roll over. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-7-20 at 4:19 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a snow machine crash. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-7-20 at 7:01 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is COVID-19 Positive. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-7-20 at 8:02 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that fell and hit their head. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-9-20 at 1 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a neck that was stabbed. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-10-20 at 4:45 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has pain in feet. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-10-20 at 7:40 P.M., Medics responded to a person that Is having a miscarriage. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.