Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 7

• On 8-1-20 at 2:23 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person having a stroke. Patient was assessed, treated, and transported to the hospital

• On 8-2-20 at 4:31 a.m. medics responded to the report of a heavily intoxicated person. Patient was assessed, and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-2-20 at 4:35 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person having seizures. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-2-20 at 8:31 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with difficulty breathing. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-3-20 at 9:30 A.M. medics responded to the report of a person that is vomiting. Patient was assessed and refused treatment/transport to the hospital.

• On 8-5-20 at 9:05 P.M. medics responded to the report of a person that cannot stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-6-20 at 12:30 P.M. medics responded to the report of a person that had stomach pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-6-20 at 6:00 P.M. medics responded to the report of a kid who crashed his dirt bike. Patient’s parent refused treatment and transport.

• On 8-6-20 at 6:20 P.M. medics responded to the report of a person that took pills. The patient could not be found.

• On 8-6-20 at 10:12 P.M. firefighters responded to a vehicle with keys locked in it. The vehicle was unlocked and returned to owner.

• On 8-7-20 at 9:58 A.M. medics responded to the report of a person that has fainted and is turning white from the lips. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-7-20 at 1:03 P.M. medics responded to the report of a person that has a heart problem. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-7-20 at 2:45 P.M. medics responded to the report of a person that is down. Patient was woken up and signed refusal.