Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 27

• On 8-22-20 at 3:36 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-23-20 at 11:20 A.M., Firefighters responded to assist officers with entry of a building. Firefighters used tools to clear broken window and ladder for means of entry.

• On 8-24-20 at 9:29 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person who is altered mental status. Patient signed refusal for treatment and transport.

• On 8-24-20 at 9:48 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person is weak and cannot move anymore. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-24-20 at 11:24 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person not breathing. Patient confirmed dead on scene and medics turn scene over to Officers.

• On 8-24-20 at 12:36 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person who is unable to stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-25-20 at 1:22 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having shortness of breath and has COVID-19 Symptoms. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-25-20 at 1:43 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having shortness of breath and has COVID-19 Symptoms. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-25-20 at 3:25 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that fainted. Patient was assessed and refused treatment/transport.

• On 8-25-20 at 9:14 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having abdominal pains. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-27-20 at 4:20 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person who was assaulted. The patient refused evaluation and transport to the hospital.

• On 8-27-20 at 3 p.m. Medics responded to the report of a person with heart pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

On 8-27-20 at 9:02 p.m. Medics responded to the report of a person with behavioral issues. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.