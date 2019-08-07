Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 2

• On 7-27-2019 at 01:02 a.m., firefighters responded to 330 Mission Lake Road for report of a structure fire. Firefighters Observed smoke coming from the attic and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be faulty electrical wiring.

• On 7-27-2019 at 05:21 a.m., medics responded to 211 Ptarmigan for report of a male that has been stabbed in the forearm. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-27-2019 at 07:55 p.m. medics responded to 103 Main for report of a person that is having alcohol withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-28-2019 at 08:57 p.m. medics responded to a BNC unit for report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-28-2019 at 05:09 a.m. medics responded to the same BNC as earlier for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-28-2019 at 09:28 a.m. medics responded to the YK Hostel for report of a person that has a broken leg. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-28-2019 at 02:58 p.m. medics responded to 7th Avenue for report of a person that is puking up blood. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-29-2019 at 4:00 p.m. medics responded to Swanson’s Lumber for the report of a person who had hurt feet. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-29-2019 at 5:00 p.m. medics responded to The Catholic Church for the report of a person down. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-29-2019 at 7:30 p.m. medics responded to Mission for the report of a person who had fallen off their bike and had a fractured collarbone. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-29-2019 at 10:30 p.m. medics responded to Front Street for a person with alcohol withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-1-19 at 6:13 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for an intoxicated person not getting up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-1-19 at 8 p.m. medics responded to Swanson’s for a person with a shoulder injury. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

