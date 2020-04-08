Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 3

• 3-23-20 at 6:17 P.M., medics responded to 4th Avenue for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient refused evaluation and transport. Medics went back into service. No transport.

• On 3-24-20 at 11:58 PM, medics responded to the report of a person with shortness of breath. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-25-20 at 4:30 AM, firefighters responded to the report of a steambath fire. According to the officer on scene, when the occupants were asked to leave and put out the woodstove they accidently poured a bucket of stove oil on the fire. Firefighters put out the fire, which was contained to the woodstove, and returned to quarters.

• On 3-25-20 at 1:30 PM, medics responded to Chief Eddie Hoffman for the report of a person having a panic attack. The patient was assessed and then transported to the hospital.

• On 3-26-20 at 6:20 PM, medics responded to the report of a person with difficulty breathing. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-29-20 at 2:46 p.m., medics responded to the report of a person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-29-20 at 8:37 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with chest pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-30-20 at 3:45 P.M., medics responded to the report of a patient having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-30-20 at 4:15 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person going into labor. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-1-20 at 2:30 P.M., firefighters responded to YKHC Materials Management for the report of fire alarms going off. On scene firefighters noticed no smoke or fire. An employee had burned popcorn in the microwave causing the alarms to go off.

• On 4-2-20 at 8:00 A.M., medics responded to the report of a patient having a seizure. Patient was assessed and released AMA.

• On 4-3-20 at 6:45 A.M., firefighters responded to the report of a chimney fire. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire on scene. Firefighters advised home owner to clean chimney.

• On 4-3-20 at 3:30 P.M., medics responded to the hospital for report of a medical transport to patient’s home. Patient was transported home.