Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 27

• On 4-20-19 at 11:37 a.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person that fell and is hurt. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-20-19 at 8:30 p.m. medics responded to in front of Sam’s for a person bleeding from the head. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-20 and 4-21 at 9:10 p.m. and 12:13 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for people with chest pain. Patients assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-21-2019 at 10:00 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person who was cold. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-21-2019 at 4:00 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for the report of a person who had been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-22-2019 at 2:30 p.m. medics responded to Kusko for the report of a person in labor. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-22-19 at 9:45 a.m. medics responded to East Avenue for a person in Detox and Chest Pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-22-19 at 10:41 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for an intoxicated person not able to walk. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-24-19 at 12:33 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-24-19 at 1:28 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Street for an intoxicated person not walking. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-24-19 at 5 p.m. firefighters responded to Lions Park for a small fire. Crews found a small fire in one of the barbecues with no one around it. Crew put the fire out and cleared the scene.

• On 4-24-19 at 7:47 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for a person down. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-27-2019 at 3:00 a.m. medics were dispatched to Tundra Ridge for the report of a person down. On arrival patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

