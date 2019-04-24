Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 20﻿

• On 4-12-2019 at 6:00 p.m. firefighters responded to the Old Senior Center for the report of a fire. On arrival, the fire was extinguished and firefighters cleared the scene.

• On 4-12-2019 at 9:00 p.m. firefighters responded to BIA road for the report of smoke. No smoke was found and Firefighters returned to quarters.

• On 4-15-19 at 9 a.m. firefighters responded to Hangar Lake for a Carbon Monoxide incident. Crew monitored the house and found no CO in the house and crew cleared the scene.

• On 4-15-19 at 6:01 p.m. medics responded to the area of the Search and Rescue building for a person too intoxicated. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-16-19 at 4:41 p.m. medics responded to the Prematernal Home for the report of a person in labor. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-16-19 at 7:45 p.m. firefighters responded to Schwalbe for the report of a vehicle lock out. Firefighters unlocked vehicle and returned to quarters.

• On 4-16-19 at 9:26 p.m. medics responded to Front Street for the report of an intoxicated person. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-17-19 at 11:15 a.m. medics responded to the City Shop for the report of a person who hurt their back. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-17-19 at 11:16 a.m. medics responded to Atmak for the report of a person who backed into a pole. Patient was assessed and medics returned to quarters.

• On 4-17-19 at 4:00 p.m. Firefighters responded to Lions Club Park for the report of a fire. Fire was extinguished and Firefighters returned to quarters.

• On 4-18-19 at 1:30 a.m. medics responded to the Long House for the report of a person who was assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-19-19 at 10:59 p.m. medics responded to Swanson’s for the report of a person down. On arrival, medics found two people who requested transport to the hospital. Patients were transported to the hospital.

• On 4-20-19 at 1:00 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of two people, one having chest pain and the other having ETOH withdrawals. Both Patients were treated and transported to the hospital.

