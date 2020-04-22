Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 17

• On 4-3-20 at 6:45 A.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a chimney fire. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire on scene. Firefighters advised home owner to clean chimney.

• On 4-10-20 at 9 P.M., Medics responded to the report of an unexpected death at home. Medics were cancelled prior to arrival.

• On 4-10-20 at 9:15 P.M., Medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person. Patient was transported to the hospital.

• On 4-10-20 at 11:17 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person having an anxiety attack. On scene patient found to be alert and oriented and refused treatment/transport to the hospital.

• On 4-10-20 at 11:25 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is intoxicated and cannot stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-11-20 at 12:50 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has shortness of breath and chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-11-20 at 1:17 PM medics responded to the report of a man not breathing. The patient was found to be dead and the scene was turned over to police.

• On 4-11-20 at 4:30 PM medics responded to the report of a man going through alcohol withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-15-20 at 9:50 PM medics responded to the report of a woman who was assaulted. The patient was assessed, treated, and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-16-20 at 6 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a dislocated arm. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-16-20 at 6:45 p.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person not able to wake up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-16-20 at 7:50 p.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person not able to move. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-17-20 at 12:45 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.