Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 11

• On 4-5-19 at 9:11 p.m. firefighters responded to the Joe Lomack beach at the request of BPD Officers. Firefighters socked a pile of wood to prevent burning cleared scene and returned to quarters.

• On 4-5-19 at 10:48 firefighters responded to Kilbuck Street for the report of a fuel spill. Property owner provided information to firefighter and understood that they had to clean fuel spill. Firefighters cleared scene and returned to quarters.

• On 4-6-19 at 4:52 p.m. medics responded to the sea wall by the Tripod for a person on the ice. On arrival, the person turned out to be one of the tripod legs. There was no one on the ice.

• On 4-6-19 at 10:26 p.m. medics responded to in front of the Long House for an intoxicated person with chest pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 4-7-19 at 2:08 a.m. medics responded to the Jail for a person that needed to be checked out. Patient assessed and patient stayed at the jail.

• On 4-7-19 at 2:33 p.m. medics responded to the AC Main Store for the report of a person with breathing difficulties. On scene medics were informed that patient was enroute to the hospital by car.

• On 4-7-19 at 5:08 p.m. firefighters responded to Ptarmigan for the report of a grass fire. Fire fighters arrived to find a grass fire that was no longer burning deployed hose line and socked the area cleared scene and returned to quarters.

• On 4-8-19 at 11:00 p.m. medics responded to the Slough for the report of a person down. On arrival patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-10-19 at 3:00 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for the report of a person who was assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-10-19 at 4:00 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for the report of a person who was overdosing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-10-19 at 5:30 p.m. medics responded to Ridgecrest for a person who was hit by a car. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-10-19 at 10:00 p.m. medics responded to the Catholic Church for the report of a person was had been in the water. Patient was assessed and transported to the ER.

• On 4-10-19 at 10:30 p.m. medics responded to Lulu Herron for the report of a person with chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.