Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending

August 19

• On 8-14-20 at 9:07 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a suicide attempt. Officers cleared medics prior to arrival. No patient contact.

• On 8-15-20 at 10:03 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a female complaining of abdominal pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-15-20 at 12:43 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a male who had collapsed while walking. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-15-20 at 1:30 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a male whose heart had stopped. Patient on arrival refused treatment and transport, medics go back in service.

• 8-16-20 at 12:55 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a male who had been assaulted. Patient refused treatment and transport, medics go back in service.

• 8-16-20 at 1:37 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a male too intoxicated to stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-17-20 at 5:26 A.M., Firefighters responded to the report of smoke and flames showing from a window. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire and obtained information, Firefighters cleared scene.

• On 8-17-20 at 11:33 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving two people. Patient was assessed treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-18-20 at 7:26 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a male with chest pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-19-20 at 4:45 PM., Medics responded to the report of a male with Corona virus. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-19-20 at 5:50 PM., Medics responded to the report of a male who was dehydrated. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-19-20 at 6:55 PM., Medics responded to the report of a woman who crashed her bike. Patient refused assessment and transport to the hospital.

• On 8-19-20 at 8:05 PM., Medics responded to the report of a female in respiratory distress. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.