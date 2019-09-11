Bethel drinking water test results

The City of Bethel conducted drinking water sampling during July 24-29, 2019 and found that none of the water samples exceeded Federal Action Levels for lead and only one exceeded the Federal Action Level for copper. As a result of these tests, the City is no longer required to issue public notices and mail out public education materials regarding this matter.
