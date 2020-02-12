Bethel boys, girls claim wins over Nome

by Tommy Wells

The Bethel Regional High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams claimed key conference wins this past weekend by grinding out crucial wins over Nome-Beltz. The wins helped BRHS keep their hopes for one of the top seeds in the upcoming Western Conference tournament.

The Bethel boys, now 10-7 overall, maintained its stranglehold on the Western Conference’s top spot by grinding out wins over Nome. The Warriors defeated the Nanooks by a 69-48 margin on Friday.

Jamin Crow and Jarvis Evans both scored 17 points for the Warriors on Friday. Also scoring in double digits was Peter Crow who had 15. Eli Mortenson, Nelson Evans, Josh Putikka, and Hayden Lieb also contributed for the win.

For Nome, Stephan Anderson made 20 points. His teammates Dawson Schaeffer, Jade Green, Elden Cross, Kenneth Haffner, and Ethan Hannon also scored.

The Warriors finished off the sweep on Saturday with a 67-58 win. At half time the score was tied at 36, making it a very exciting game. At the end of the 3rd quarter, Nome was up by two, 50-48.

Jarvis Evans and Jamin Crow both scored 13. Nelson Evans and Peter Crow had 12 apiece, Lieb and Mortenson both scored 6, and Putikka had 3.

The Nanooks had four players scoring. Schaeffer had 28. Both Stephan Anderson and Elden Cross had 13, and Haylen O’Connor scored 4.

The Bethel girls picked up a crucial win over Nome and moved into third in the conference standings behind Barrow and Kotzebue. The Lady Warriors defeated Nome on Friday by a thrilling 55-54 clip. They won the finale on Saturday by a 49-45 margin.







Eli Mortenson of the BRHS Warriors puts the ball back up for 2 points after a rebound during their game Nome this past weekend.











