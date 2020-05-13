Bethel ASB to meet to interview candidates for BRHS principal

The Bethel Advisory School Board will be meeting on May 13th, 2020 to interview principal candidates for the Bethel Regional High School. There are two candidates: Mr. Michael Robbins and Mrs. Alicia Miner.

Mr. Robbins is currently the Principal at the Nelson Island School in Toksook Bay. He is the former Assistant Principal at Kuinerrarmiut Elitnaurvik in Quinhagak, the former Principal with the Rochester School District in New York, the former House Principal and Special Programs Director with the Syracuse School District (NY), and a former teacher at the Cazenovia School and Fabius-Pompey School District (NY).

Mrs. Miner is currently the Assistant Principal at the Bethel Regional High School. She is the former Principal of Kasigluk-Akiuk School, the former Dean of Students and teacher at Kuinerrarmiut Elitnaurviat in Quinhagak, and a former teacher at the William Miller School in Napakiak.

The meeting will begin at 5:30pm. The community will have an opportunity to ask questions via videoconferencing through Zoom and audioconference. If you have a question, you may call 907-543-3957 May 11th through the 13th. At the conclusion of the Community/Staff Question Session, the community will be able to fill out an online form or call the school to provide feedback about the candidates.