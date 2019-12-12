Best in the West Small Business Competition

The Best in the West annual competition, started in 2009, is a unique opportunity to build small businesses in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region. This year marks ten years of building businesses. The Best in the West is looking for 2020 small businesses wanting help to get started with business planning and funding. The first MANDATORY workshop is set for Dec. 14 from 2:30-4:30 at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. Awards are $2,000 – $5,000. Please stop by Cultural Center or call Reyne Athanas.

Best in the West History of Winners

76 winners total (update 5/2019)

68 minority businesses

12 not in business

58 in business part or full time

$282,070 awards given out 2009-2019