Best in the West competition 2019 Awards

The Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center (YPCC) has announced the winners of the 2019 Best in the West Small Business Competition. There are six winners with a total combined monetary prize of $33,500.

The awardees are as follows:

Carole and John Jung-Jordan, Jung & Jordan Trucking $9000; Joe Pete, Apollo Home Solutions $3000; Patrick Samson, Tundra Leather $5000; Aleashia Huber, Cooper Cleaning Co. $4500; Teddy Berry, Berry Upholstery $7000; Yvonne Jackson, Alaska Rural Professional Development $5000. BP is also awarding Jackson an additional $2500 separately through the Bethel Community Services Foundation, the project fiscal sponsor.

There will be a Best in the West Celebration and award night on May 7th from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center.