Berry Baby

August 12, 2020 In our Native Land 0
Photo by Caiten Paukan

6 month old Claire Paukan traveled 120 miles up the Yukon River from St. Mary’s to Chakaktolik Creek to pick salmon berries with her family. The photo was taken on July 22nd, 2020.

