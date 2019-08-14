Two year old Kylee Evan is daughter of Meriel Mike and Jarek Evan of Mountain Village. She went on her first berry pick. “She said she is picking berries for grandma Sophie. Her little heart is so kind and thoughtful and she is a big helper at her young age,” wrote her mom Meriel. “I’m sure she’ll continue to be kind and thoughtful also a big help with subsistance as she gets older.” Photo taken on July 18th, 2019.
Berries for Grandma
