BCSF presents new grant opportunity for Health-Related projects

by BCSF Staff

Bethel Community Services Foundation’s YK & Northwest Arctic Health Fund will begin making grants in 2019 to support health-related projects in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and Northwest Arctic regions of Alaska. This endowed fund was created by organizations in Bethel and Kotzebue that participated in a health trust. When the trust was closed, members chose to dedicate the balance of the trust for charitable purposes in both regions.

For the purposes of this grant, health is broadly defined to include activities that impact physical, behavioral, emotional, or overall wellness, as well as prevention projects related to those categories. Eligible projects must be located in the Northwest Arctic or the YK Delta region. “Through this fund, we look forward to supporting great work that promotes healthy living in rural Alaska,” says grant committee member, Fannie Black, of Bethel.

Entities that are eligible to apply for this $15,304 grant include nonprofit organizations, school districts, federally recognized tribes, and municipalities within the two regions. The proposed project must fulfill the following requirements:

1. Project must aim to impact physical and/or behavioral and/or emotional health and/or overall wellness;

2. Project must promote community or population health and access to opportunities that can improve health;

3. Project must represent genuine community priorities;

4. Project must create or demonstrate cross-sector collaboration to achieve the community’s vision of health.

To apply for a grant or learn more about the fund, visit bcsfoundation.org/arctic-health-fund/. The deadline for applications is July 5th, 2019 at 5:00 pm, and all mailed applications must be postmarked July 5th, 2019.

You can create a fund for a project or purpose you feel passionate about with our Foundation. BCSF staff will work with you to develop a fund agreement that details the purposes and intention of your fund. A sample fund agreement can be found at bcsfoundation.org under the Resources tab. To learn more about how to open a fund, or include a BCSF fund in your legacy plans, contact Michelle at [email protected]