BCSF opens YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund

by Bethel Community Services Foundation

Bethel Community Services Foundation announces the opening of the YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to expand in Alaska and across the United States, our families, friends and neighbors are facing unprecedented hardships with the closures of schools and places of employment. BCSF is matching the first $5,000 in individual donations.

The goal of the YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund is to offer financial assistance to nonprofits and community service providers on the front lines assisting individuals in our region who are facing imminent eviction or utilities shut-offs, homelessness and/or food insecurity, individuals who require emergency shelter, and other areas of immediate need resulting from COVID-19. Additionally, this fund will support the dissemination of critical and timely news and information regarding health and safety concerns during this pandemic.

Donations to the YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund will be accepted online at bcsfoundation.org, over the phone at 907-545-1812, or by mail at PO Box 2189, Bethel, AK 99559. For questions, call or email Michelle DeWitt at 907-543-1812 or [email protected] or Lisa Whalen at 907-545-1855 or [email protected].