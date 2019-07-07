Baby’s Salmon

July 7, 2019 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Mary Petluska Alexie 

Three year old Leyton Alexie of Eek helps her mom Mary bring their dried strips to their cutting table. “She was so ready to put strips away,” wrote Mary. This photo was taken on June 23rd, 2019.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.